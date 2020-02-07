DuBOIS — Twenty-three DuBois Area High School students from International Thespian Society Troupe 6949 attended the Pennsylvania Thespian Conference at York College in York last month.
This conference provides opportunities for theater students from all over the state to meet to celebrate and learn about all things theater.
While attending, students supported their fellow thespians by watching main stage productions from high schools all over the state: She Kills Monsters, Amelie, Game of Tiaras, Pippin, and The Drowsy Chaperone.
DAHS presented a one act, A Company of Players, written by Ed Monk and student directed by junior Kaylee McCracken. From that production, DAHS junior Hannah Allen was named to the All-Star Cast.
In addition to the productions, students participated in workshops that addressed all areas of theater: Performance, accent work, dance, stage combat, make-up, costuming, lighting, sound, and marketing.
The Hall of Fame is a conference honor in which teachers nominate students who exhibit outstanding qualities in specific areas of theater. The following earned Hall of Fame honors for DAHS: Senior Darin Glass in Technical Hall of Fame, junior Anna Wingard in Performance Hall of Fame, and junior Kaylee McCracken in Excellence Hall of Fame.
The PAThespians is affiliated with EdTA, the Educational Theater Association which supports the International Thespian Society, an honor society into which students earn the opportunity to be inducted each year by their hours of dedication to all things theater.
For more information about EdTA, please visit schooltheatre.org.