DuBois Area High School students will present “Radium Girls” by D. W. Gregory at 7 p.m. in the DAHS auditorium on January 31-Feb. 2.
Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $5 and students and senior citizens are $3.
The play is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. It was originally produced by Playwrights Theater of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
Radium Girls is based on the true stories of young women in the 1920’s who worked in factories that produced glow-in-the-dark watches – especially for the “boys” in the service fighting the Kaiser. These young women needed special dexterity to paint the small numbers on the dials, so they licked their paintbrushes to make them thinner. At the same time, they also were ingesting radium – which many believed was a panacea for all sorts of ailments. Now radium is known to be a deadly poison and a carcinogen. This is the story of how they became ill, and the results of fighting back for the compensation they deserved.
