DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High STEM Team recently competed at the Regional level of the Pennsylvania Governor’s STEM Challenge.
The contest was held Feb. 11 at the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 in Clarion. Rocky Grove, Oil City, and AC Valley High Schools also competed.
Teams are asked to brainstorm ideas for a device which will “improve the lives of Pennsylvanians.”
They are then given a $500 budget and asked to design and build a prototype of their device. Students must also write a project plan and present their product to a panel of judges. While at the competition, teams also take part in an engineering challenge called the “Project in a Box.” Scores for all these activities are added together and the winning team moves onto the State level of competition.
The DuBois Area High School STEM Team developed a working prototype of an automated sorter for recycling. Their device used a microcontroller to measure the weight and opacity of bottles and used motors to then separate glass, plastic, and non-recyclable items into separate bins.
DuBois Area was awarded second place in the engineering challenge and runner-up for the entire contest. First place was awarded to Rocky Grove High School for their idea of using wind power from cars along with solar energy to power irrigation systems or heat roads. Teams had a terrific day with challenging activities and opportunities to form new friendships, said high school physics teacher Jennifer Keith. She expressed appreciation to the staff at RIU6 for hosting this annual event.