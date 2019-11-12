DuBOIS — Recently, seven DuBois Area High School students attended CommDay at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y.
This day unfolded as instruction and celebration of all forms of communication and media.
The students attended two workshops of their choice, heard Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski of ESPN deliver the keynote.
“I feel like I learned a lot from this experience. Our day was packed with hands-on learning and I can’t wait to go back,” said Kaylee McCracken, a DAHS junior.
“It was interesting to see how much social media is such a big part of marketing. I didn’t know that,” said sophomore Makayla Draisma.
The day wrapped up with lunch and a tour of the communication facilities at the university: The BV newspaper, the radio station, the all-sports television station that is affiliated with ESPN, and the all-campus television station.