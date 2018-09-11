ST. MARYS — Prizes were awarded to the top three contestants in the St Mary’s Dairy Queen’s Cutest Pet Contest and a check for $2,416.54 was presented to the Elk County Humane Society.
The contest required area residents to submit a photo of their pets enjoying an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen. A total of 71 entries were received.
Melinda Marconi, volunteer at the shelter prepared the cans to be displayed. Then the donation cans with the pictures of each entry on them were placed in front of Dairy Queen and individuals were able to vote for their favorite pets by placing money in the corresponding cans. Voting took place from June 25-July 22. The top three pets that raised the most money were awarded special prizes and all the proceeds benefited the Elk County Humane Society.
The first place winner was Noah Dean, owned by Sharon Uplinger, raising $543.59.
The second place winner was Cora, owned by LouAnn Lecker, raising $172.97.
The third place winner was Wrigley, owned by Amanda Koppenhaver, raising $155.80.
A prize was also given out for the look alike winner Ruby & Bodie, owned by Kristen Gabler.
St Marys Dairy Queen owners Jim and Theresa Hodgdon, manager Jami Mathis, shift leader Kacie Hodgdon and the Elk County Humane Society express their appreciation to all who entered the contest or donated to the Humane Society by voting for their favorite entry.
Dairy Queen has teamed up with the Elk County Humane Society to use all the entries for the 2019 Humane Society calendar. The top 12 pet entries get their own month and all others are also on the calendar. The top twelve pets are in order: Noah Dean, Cora, Wrigley, Willie, Ruger, Zoe & Luna, Ollie, Zeus, Shredder, Lexie, Miguel and Muggles. The calendars will be available in September at Dairy Queen.
