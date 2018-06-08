DuBOIS — DuBois Area Middle School leadership students had the honor of presenting two local foster children, Dominic and Serenity from Lifespan Family Services, with their very own bicycles.
Students enrolled at the DuBois Area Middle School’s Leadership Academy worked on a community service project that involved the restoration of donated bicycles.
Along with developing engineering skills, the goal was to give the bicycles to children in our community who may not have the opportunity to have a bike of their own.
The process of restoration began with reverse engineering the bikes in order to determine how each individual part worked together within the system as a whole. With this knowledge, students were then able to logically and systematically determine what repairs would be required in order to return the bike to its safe operating condition.
In conjunction with the knowledge gained by reverse engineering the bikes, students utilized a variety of blended learning methods to research how to make the necessary repairs. With the help of the academy’s facilitators, the students performed the repairs, conducted safety checks and prepared the bicycles for delivery.
When asked “what was the best part of this project,” the students response was that restoring the bikes was definitely a rewarding learning experience, but seeing the little children actually riding something they had built was truly the best part.
Bellerillo stated, in keeping with the STEAM concept, this project provided the students with an excellent opportunity to apply the skills of research and design, engineering, problem solving, and teamwork to a hands-on, authentic learning activity.
Projects, such as this, help to develop the student’s ability to problem solve in their “mind’s eye.”
When used properly, this is a powerful skill that will provide the students with the edge that they will require to efficiently and effectively adapt to this ever changing, technologically advanced world we live.
