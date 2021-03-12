DuBOIS — “In some ways, Thomas Jefferson is a microcosm of our past as a nation. He’s complicated and so is our history as Americans,” said DuBois Area Middle School history teacher Bob Anderson.
Eighth grade students at the middle school took a deeper dive into this issue during a Zoom call with a representative from Monticello, Jefferson’s home, on March 10.
Bronte, who has worked at the historic site for the last decade, joined eighth-graders at school and at home to share stories, artifacts, and facts about Jefferson and the slaves who lived on his 5,000-acre plantation.
The Zoom presentation was held in conjunction with a unit that Anderson and Matt Roush, the two eighth-grade history teachers at DAMS, are teaching on the early years of the American Republic.
“We really wanted to present the students with a whole glimpse of Jefferson and our complicated history with race,” Anderson said. “He is one of the most celebrated of our founding fathers. He wrote the Declaration of Independence and helped to lay the foundation of American life. Yet, he was also a slave owner. The question we ask our students is how can the man who wrote that all men are created equal also enslave hundreds of people during his lifetime? It’s not easy to reconcile.”
Jefferson publicly opposed slavery. He called it a “moral depravity” and said that slavery was the greatest threat to the survival of the newly created nation. Yet he personally owned more than 600 slaves during his lifetime and suspected black people to be inferior to whites.
Located in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monticello was the primary plantation of the third president of the United States. He inherited the land from his father when he was only 26 years of age and spent the rest of his life designing, building, and renovating the property.
Seen on the back of the nickel, Monticello is a national historic landmark. Not only can visitors tour his home, they can also walk the grounds where enslaved Africans toiled cultivating crops like tobacco and wheat, and can see the final resting place of Jefferson himself.
While a field trip to any historic location like this would be ideal, Bronte’s presentation helped to bring Monticello to DuBois. She shared some personal stories of slaves like James Hemings who arrived at Monticello as a 9-year-old boy and became a master chef and Peter Fossett, who gained his freedom at age 35, and became a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
Bronte also showed pictures of artifacts that have been unearthed at Monticello, including games that children played. She reminded the students that the slaves at Monticello were real people with real lives. Some were the same ages of the students in eighth grade now.
While the slave quarters did not survive the test of time, they have been recreated on site based on detailed research to look as they did in their time. Pictures were shown to the students so they could see just how small and primitive they were. Bronte said that as many as 12 people could share a space that would be about the average size of a modern family’s living room.
“I always encourage my students to visit places where history happened,” Anderson said. “I was fortunate enough to go to Monticello about eight years ago. It is a beautiful place with a lot to explore. It made me want to learn more about Jefferson and his life.”
Though the tour of Monticello was done from 300 miles away this time, the hope is that it spurs a similar interest in the students at DuBois to learn about America’s history; all of it, including the good and the uncomfortable truths and to aspire to the ideals Jefferson set forth when he wrote those revolutionary words in the Declaration of Independence two and a half centuries ago, said Anderson.