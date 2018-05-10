DuBOIS — DuBois Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on April 17 at 1 p.m. The meeting began with Regent Elaine Knarr and the Opening Ritual.
Knarr introduced guest speaker Cheryl Shenkle, who presented a program on the life stages, life span and migration of the monarch butterfly. The group also learned what plants are important for their existence and the dangers they face.
Two new prospective members were introduced: Mary Kay Sheley and Linda Beetschen.
Following the collection of the donation fund, Knarr read the DAR President General's message.
Due to the absence of Secretary Donna Bruni, there were no minutes from the March meeting.
Treasurer Janet Styche gave the treasurer's report. It was approved and filed for audit.
The Native American Indian Minute message was read by Janet Sytche.
Under old business, Knarr gave an update on the DAR Marker that was purchased for a past state regent who passed away in 1937. This marker will be set in place by the Cuetara-Hile Memorial Center in May. A dedication ceremony is being planned to be held in July.
Members were reminded to keep selling the fundraiser cards for Firehouse Pizza.
Volunteer hours need to be turned in.
DAR is still collecting manufacturing coupons for the military.
Under new business, the chapter was asked if it would place a DAR marker on the grave of a former state regent in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville. All agreed. Knarr is taking care of ordering the marker and planning the ceremony.
Refreshments were served by Knarr. Barbara Peterson will have refreshments for the meeting in May.
The meeting was adjourned at 2 p.m.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 15, at the DuBois Village at 1 p.m.
Any woman who is a direct descendant of someone who participated in the Revolutionary War is eligible to become a member of this distinguished organization. If qualified, contact Knarr at 814-371-5518.
