DuBOIS — DuBois Susquehanna Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 20 at the DuBois Village at 1 p.m. The meeting began with Elaine Knarr and the Opening Ritual.
Fern Reiker read the President General's Message for the month of December. Janet Styche read the message for January and March. Donna Bruni read the Presidents General's message for February.
The minutes from the past meeting were read by Donna Bruni and approved for file.
Styche gave the financial report which was also accepted and placed on file for audit.
Knarr read the Indian Moment for March.
Under old business, it was mentioned that the fundraiser for FireHouse Pizza tickets are available for $5 each.
Under new business, Bobbie McMuller is gathering information on history of past DAR Regents. It was approved to put DAR marker on grave site at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Snacks were provided by Knarr.
The meeting adjourned a t 2:25 p.m.
