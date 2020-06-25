DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District's free summer lunch program will begin July 1 and continue through Aug. 20 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson.
Lunches can be picked up on the above listed days from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the DuBois Area High School, 425 Orient Ave., DuBois, C.G. Johnson Elementary School, 923 Jackson St., Reynoldsville and the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
Meals will be "grab-and-go" to take home.
Weekly menus will be posted on the district website.
All lunches served to any student 18 and under are free of charge provided by the district and Metz Culinary Management. Adult meals will cost $2.50 per person.