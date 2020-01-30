DuBOIS — The dates for DuBois Area School District’s kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year have been announced.
When registering their student, parents must bring their child’s birthdate verification (birth certificate), immunization record, proof of residency and their child. Acceptable residency documentation includes: a deed, lease, current utility bill, current credit card bill, property tax bill or vehicle registration.
Juniata Elementary: Wednesday, March 4, 9:30-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
Wasson Elementary: Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Elementary: Wednesday, March 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
C. G. Johnson Elementary: Thursday, March 12, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
According to the DuBois Area School District Board Policy revised on June 25, 2008, “A child is eligible for admission to kindergarten if s/he has attained the age of five years on or before the first day of July.”
Registration materials may be picked up at any of the elementary schools during regular school hours beginning Wednesday, January 29th. By doing so, parents will be able to complete the forms at home allowing the actual registration process to be completed in a timely fashion. Additionally, parents are encouraged to contact the school counselor if they have any concerns regarding the registration of their child.