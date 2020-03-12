DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is looking to partner with Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania, North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox, powered by Penn State DuBois, Xtreme Wear, Downtown DuBois, Beverage Air, Keystone Elk County Alliance, DuBois Continuum of Care, Penn State DuBois Chemistry Department, Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology Department, and Junior Achievement to provide more opportunities for career exploration and exposure.
At the elementary level, the district will develop career collaboration stations, provide virtual tours of local and remote work sites, and embed opportunities within the curriculum to present real world challenges from partner businesses for students to develop solutions and proposals.
The middle and high school will enhance the curriculum of ten related elective courses which will include more in-depth virtual tours of local and remote work sites and more in-depth challenges from the partner businesses for students to analyze and develop possible solutions and proposals.
The high school will also be looking to expand courses to include a focus on technology-based careers with opportunities for job shadowing and service-based learning.
This initiative creates opportunities for students to become aware of career opportunities available locally, nationally and globally that may be of interest to them.
Students will be provided with platforms to learn about and interact with possible careers matching their interests, strengths, and skills sets.
Through the enhanced career education opportunities, students will have an opportunity to see and experience different careers in a meaningful way to determine if they wish to further pursue the career upon graduation.
This initiative also provides opportunities for students to connect with businesses and industry for possible future employment. The regional businesses and organizations are the school’s community partners. This project will raise awareness of potential jobs within the region and will help to prepare students for jobs within those industries. Working together to support, maintain and build the local businesses and organizations and improving the local schools to ensure all students receive a meaningful and fulfilling education are of the highest priority.