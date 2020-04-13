DuBOIS — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 65 meetings have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no timeline of when meetings will start up again.
All meetings of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 813 in DuBois have also been suspended. Post and district officers will maintain their positions until meetings can be continued. Districts and posts will be instructed on how the VFW will conduct the election of new officers.
Commander Dave Gralla will keep members informed. Contact him at 814-771-4475 with any questions, and stay safe.