DuBOIS — David W. Beer of DuBois is celebrating his 99th birthday today.
Beer was born on Nov. 10, 1921, in DuBois. A graduate of DuBois High School, Beer served in the U.S. Army.
On June 28, 1944, he married Nellie Cowan Beer and they celebrated their 76th anniversary this year.
Beer retired from Riverside Market as supervisor of the truck shop.
In addition to being a mechanic, he enjoys woodworking, camping, reading and antique cars. He is a member of the Garfield Masonic Lodge and is a Steelers fan. Dave belonged to the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. when he and his wife lived in the city and later joined Oklahoma Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.