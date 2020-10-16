DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic is overjoyed to announce its recent partnership with PlayOn Sports, the nation’s leading high school media company, known for live streaming more sports events than any company in the world, per its website.
The partnership allows family and friends of DCC students to have access to DCC sporting events no matter where they live.
DCC Athletic Director Phil Esposito said, “This is a great investment for us for sure. Not many schools in the area utilize this software. In our trial week, we saw a huge increase in viewers, more than we expected. We are excited to go full board once the rest of the camera equipment is delivered.”
Viewers subscribe to the site for $10 a month or $70 per year. The subscription is based on the calendar year from the date you join. The fee covers all events spectators would normally pay for if attended in person. For example, sporting events and school musicals. Mass, held on most Wednesdays at 1:45 p.m., school programs and award ceremonies are free and do not require a subscription.
To either acquire a subscription or view DCC events for free, go to www.nfhsnetwork.com. Scroll to the top and enter Central Catholic High School– DuBois-DuBois, PA. Once on the site, you will see a list of all activities being covered by streaming.
Anyone interested in advertising on our NFHS network may contact Gwen Auman, Director of Advancement at 371-3060 ext. 632.