DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic went above and beyond when announcing the Class of 2020’s valedictorian and salutatorian, according to administrators.
“It is really important to us as a school family to do whatever we can to make as many memories for our seniors as possible,” said secondary Principal Karrie Miller. “We thought this would be the first of many surprises for our kids.”
Alumnus, Jeffrey Baronick, Class of 88, loaned his limousine so DCC President Gretchen Caruso, Miller and the DCC Cardinal mascot could go in “Publisher Clearinghouse”-style to the homes of Dylan Foster, valedictorian, and Zachary George, salutatorian.
Caruso and Miller presented their soon-to-be graduates with certificates and balloons with the school mascot and family members looking on.
Foster is the son of Cindy Foster of DuBois and the late Gary Foster.
George is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Andrea) George of DuBois.