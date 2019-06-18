The administration of DuBois Central Catholic High School presented the traditional graduation honor plaques and awards during the 2019 Commencement on Sunday, June 2, at 1 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Senior Class President Kenneth Starr gave the opening prayer and Student Council President Haley Pettenati gave the welcome.
Other commencement speakers were students Emily Williams and Ashley Mayes, along with Mrs. Karrie Miller, Secondary Principal, Dr. Samuel Signorino of the Diocese of Erie and Mrs. Gretchen Caruso, Headmaster. Father David Whiteford gave the benediction.
The presentation of the graduates and the conferring of diplomas was under the direction of Mrs. Kathleen Kunkle, Academic Dean; Ms. Tiandra Snyder, Director of Guidance; and Secondary Principal Miller.
Caruso served as emcee of Commencement and announced the following awardees who were presented honor plaques: Overall Academic Excellence – Emily Williams, Valedictorian; and Overall Academic Achievement – Ashley Mayes, Salutatorian.
Honor plaques of excellence were also awarded to the following: English – Carley Semancik; Mathematics – Zachary Vandervort; Science – Jacob Snyder; Social Studies – Abbey Pettenati; Theology – Alyssa Bittner; Technology – Zachary Edwards; Foreign Language –Leyton Mangiantini; Journalism – Anne Latuska; Art – Quinn Kulling; Drama – Logan Clancy; Outstanding & Exemplary Christian Service (2) – Jacob Snyder & Ashley Wruble; Performing Arts (2) Nicholas Hansel & Garrett Prosper; Visual Arts – Faith Hannah; Academic Excellence & Participation in Varsity Sports (2) Justin Miknis & Ashley Wruble. In addition, Carley Semancik received the Michele Burley Award for perfect attendance from Pre-School through Grade 12.
Winner of the 2019 Mary Petruzzi Lionetti Memorial Scholarship Award for Catholic Leadership was Jacob Snyder. The Bishop’s Award for Excellence was awarded to Zachary Vandervort.
Following the 2019 Baccalaureate Mass, held in the auditorium on Saturday evening, June 1, Tiandra Snyder, director of guidance, emceed the Senior Awards Assembly.
The following awards and scholarships were presented at this assembly:
- CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarships: Nicholas Hansel, Leyton Mangiantini, Carley Semancik, Jacob Snyder, and Zachary Vandervort;
- Dr. Albert Varacallo Memorial Scholarship – Ashley Mayes & Alyssa Bittner;
- Francis J. Mehall Engineering Scholarship – Zachary Vandervort & Zachary Edwards;
- George P. Gasbarre Engineering Scholarship – Zachary Vandervort;
- Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship –Jacob Snyder;
- Stanley J. Sekula Memorial Scholarship – Emma Cooper;
- DAR Good Citizens Award – Emily Williams ;
- DuBois Area Kiwanis Scholarship – Alyssa Bittner;
- DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship – Alyssa Bittner, Ashley Mayes, Jacob Snyder, and Zachary Vandervort;
- Sandy Club Scholarship – Carley Semancik;
- Knights of Columbus Charity Award – Alyssa Bittner;
- Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship – Ashely Mayes;
- DRMC Auxiliary/Clara Hall Scholarship – Jacob Snyder, Alyssa Bittner, and Carley Semancik;
- Olympic Athletic Club Scholarship – Ashley Wruble;
- DuBois Area Counsel of the Arts – Faith Hannah;
- Civilian Marksmanship Program Award – Jacob Snyder and Emma Cooper;
- American Legion Scholarship – Ashley Mayes;
- United Electric “Shine the Light” Scholarship – Alyssa Bittner, Emma Cooper and Zachary Vandervort;
- Symmco Scholarship – Faith Hannah.
Also acknowledged individually during Sunday’s Commencement Ceremony were these additional scholarships awarded to the following members of the Class of 2019:
- Alyssa Bittner: Slippery Rock University Merit Scholarship;
- Emma Cooper: University of Akron Guarantee Scholarship, Akron Advantage Award & the Homer C. Campbell Scholarship.
- Kadin Danch: PSU DuBois Campus Robert E. Umbaugh Trustee Scholarship;
- Caleb Elias: Gannon University Knight’s Scholarship;
- Anne Latuska – Loyola University Scholarship – Chicago;
- Lillian Lee – Susquehanna University Trustee Scholarship;
- Leyton Mangiantini – Saint Francis University Assisi Scholarship & the Franciscan Scholarship;
- Ashley Mayes – Gannon University Academic Excellence Scholarship;
- Justin Miknis – Kent State University Baseball Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship, President’s Award Scholarship & University Award Scholarship;
- Grant Norman – Mississippi State University Academic Scholarship, Colvard Future Leadership Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship & Non-Resident Scholarship;
- Kyrsten Ruch – PSU DuBois Campus Andrulonis Trustee Scholarship;
- Gabrielle Sabatose – PSU Harrisburg Campus Tennis Scholarship;
- Carley Semancik – Edinboro University President’s Excellence Award and Housing Scholarship; NHS Scholarship;
- Jacob Snyder – Gannon University President’s Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Scholarship;
- Lindsey Swisher: Lewis Green 4-H Scholarship;
- Zachary Vandervort – PSU Schreyer Honors College Scholarship and the Albert L. Good Scholarship;
- Brandon Walker – LaRoche University Merit Scholarship;
- Antonio Willar – Robert Morris University Colonial Bowling Scholarship and Four Year Textbook Scholarship;
- Emily Williams – Juniata College Quinter Scholarship, Top Scholar’s Award, and President’s Award;
- Ashley Wruble – Saint Francis University Assisi Scholarship and the Franciscan Scholarship.
DCC’s Campus Ministry hosted a reception Saturday evening for those attending the Baccalaureate Mass and Senior Awards Assembly. Following the Commencement Ceremony on Sunday June 2, 2019, the 47 members of the Class of 2019 did the traditional ‘tossing of the mortar boards’ outside in front of the school sign.