DuBOIS — The administration of DuBois Central Catholic High School presented the traditional graduation honor plaques and awards during the 2018 Commencement on Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Senior Class President Rebecca Liddle gave the welcome and opening prayer.
Other commencement speakers were students Meghan Graeca and Jessica Tomasko, along with Mrs. Dawn Bressler, Secondary Principal, Ms. Kim Lytle of the Diocese of Erie, and Msgr. Charles Kaza, President of DCC, who addressed the assembly and gave the benediction.
The presentation of the graduates and the conferring of diplomas was under the direction of Mrs. Kathleen Kunkle, Academic Dean, and Principal Bressler.
Reverend Father Edward Walk, Assistant Headmaster, served as emcee of Commencement and announced the following awardees who were presented honor plaques: Overall Academic Excellence –Meghan Graeca, Valedictorian; and Overall Academic Achievement –Jessica Tomasko, Salutatorian.
Honor plaques of excellence were also awarded to the following: English –Anthony DePello; Mathematics –John Swalligan; Science –Hannah Miller; Social Studies –Alex Adamski; Theology –Madison Barnett; Computer Technology –Cameron Stom; Drama –Rebecca Liddle; Foreign Language (2) –Jarred Black and Carolyn Sette; Journalism –Jessica Tomasko; Music –Anastasia Tarcson; Academic Excellence & Participation in Varsity Sports (2) –Brenna Engle and John Swalligan; and Outstanding & Exemplary Christian Service –Rebecca Liddle. In addition, Brenna Engle received an award for perfect senior year attendance.
Winner of the 2018 Mary Petruzzi Lionetti Memorial Scholarship Award for Catholic Leadership was Elizabeth Gankosky. The Bishop’s Award for Excellence was awarded to Meghan Graeca.
Following the 2018 Baccalaureate Mass, held in the auditorium on Saturday evening, June 2, Principal Dawn Bressler emceed the Senior Awards Assembly. The following awards and scholarships were presented at this assembly:
CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarships: Alexander Adamski, Brenna Engle, Kyle Fitzpatrick, Thomas Grecco, Madison Nasuti, Carolyn Sette, and Anastasia Tarcson.
DuBois Catholic School Citizenship Scholarship: – Rebecca Liddle;
Dr. Albert Varacallo Education Scholarship – Hannah Miller;
Francis J. Mehall Engineering Scholarship – Jessica Tomakso;
George P. Gasbarre Engineering Scholarship – Jessica Tomasko;
Mary Ann Caracciolo Memorial Scholarship – Brenna Engle;
Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship – Elizabeth Gankosky;
Stanley J. Sekula Memorial Scholarship – Anastasia Tarcson;
DAR Good Citizens Award – Alexander Adamski;
DuBois Kiwanis Scholarship – Anthony DePello;
DuBois Rotary Club Scholarship –Rebecca Liddle;
Sandy Club Scholarship – Jessica Tomasko;
Knights of Columbus Charity Award – Rebecca Liddle;
Bennetts Valley Lions Club Scholarship – Cameron Stom;
Huston Township Alumni Association Scholarship – Chelsea Myers and Cameron Stom;
Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team Scholarship Fund – Rebecca Liddle;
2018 Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Queen Scholarship – Elizabeth Gankosky.
Also acknowledged individually during the Commencement Ceremony were these additional scholarships awarded to the following members of the Class of 2018:
Alexander Adamski – Penn State DuBois Scholarship, Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship;
Victoria Barber – Penn State University Commonwealth Campus Chancellors Award;
Brenna Engle – Clarion University Golden Eagle Scholars Award;
Elizabeth Gankosky – George Mason University’s Mason Recognition Award;
Brooke Gornati – Kent State University’s University Award;
Meghan Graeca – John Carrol University’s Magis Scholarship and Honors Scholarship;
Thomas Grecco – Clarion University Baseball Scholarship;
Rebecca Liddle – Duquesne University Academic Scholarship, American Legion Scholarship;
Hannah Miller – Saint Vincent College Presidential Scholarship;
Chelsea Myers – Bennetts Valley American Legion Scholarship;
Raquel Salada – Penn State University Jordan Andrulonis Trustee Scholarship;
Cameron Stom – Bennetts Valley American Legion Scholarship;
John Swalligan – University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Real World Engineering Scholarship and Leadership Scholarship;
Anastasia Tarcson – LaSalle Fellowes Scholarship;
Jessica Tomasko – National Honor Society Scholarship.
DCC’s Campus Ministry hosted a reception Saturday evening for those attending the Baccalaureate Mass and Senior Awards Assembly on June 2, 2018. Following the Commencement Ceremony on Sunday June 3, 2018, the 26 members of the Class of 2018 did the traditional ‘tossing of the mortar boards’ in the gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.