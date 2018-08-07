DuBOIS — The administration of DuBois Central Catholic announces back-to-school news for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year. The first day of classes for students at DuBois Central Catholic will be Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to Headmaster Gretchen Caruso.
An orientation for all incoming sixth-graders as well as new seventh- and eighth-graders will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Parents and guardians are expected to attend with their children.
In addition, any returning middle school students who have scheduling problems may get them resolved and/or changed from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on this date.
“Students are asked to bring their laptops to the orientation so that each student’s technology can be set up prior to the first day of school...while parents can learn about Plus Portals,” said Caruso.
Locker assignments and schedules will also be explained.
On Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., there will be an orientation for news students in grades 10-12. In addition, any returning high school students can make scheduling changes as well, if needed, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
DCC’s elementary school will be hosting several orientations for students and parents. There will be a kindergarten orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 9-10 a.m. The annual Kindergarten Camp Day will be held on Friday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, there will be an orientation for all fourth- and new fifth-grade students and parents on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 6-7 p.m. in the auditorium.
“DCC’s pre-school orientations will be held over several days, beginning on Wednesday, Thursday, Aug. 29. Enrolled families have been notified of their date and time,” said Principal Carol Bernat.
According to Caruso, Teacher In-Service Days include Tuesday, Aug. 21, Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Aug. 23. Included in these days will be various faculty meetings by educational level, as well as Microsoft 365 technology training.
