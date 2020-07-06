DuBOIS — Each school year, DuBois Central Catholic Elementary holds their annual Cardinal-Thon for the entire elementary.
The Varischetti Sports Complex is transformed into an obstacle course for students and the hallways, small gym and cafeteria are transformed to hold fun activities, auctions and a bake sale. All proceeds from the auction, bake sale and sales from food sales are used to raise money for the elementary school. The auction items are donated.
This school year, due to school closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cardinal-Thon had to be postponed until the 2020-2021 school year. The administration decided rather than hold auction items for a year, they would draw names of elementary students to receive the prizes in an “End of the School Year Drawing.”
The winners are:
- Scoop & Learn – Max Kramer, DuBois
- Build-a-Bear – Reece Covatch, DuBois
- Candle Making Kit – Carson Hoover, DuBois
- Squirt Gun – Cash Wolfgang, Reynoldsville
- Bath Bombs –Havanna Murone, Reynoldsville
- Easter Basket – Layla Shaffer, DuBois
- Robot Kit – Calix Myers, Rockton
- Beads -n- Gems – Charlotte Krach, DuBois
- Perler Beads – Emery Osterman, DuBois
- Fortnite – Fox Larkin, Luthersburg
- Busy Baby – Brevyn Martini, Brookville
- Chocolate Pen – Zoe Scicchitano, DuBois
- Loopies – Maggie Stringer, DuBois
- Coloring Books – Anna Roy, Katelyn Felix, and IzaBella Ricotta all of DuBois
- Girls Bike – Sophie Bender, Rockton
- Boys Bike – Thadyus Murray, DuBois
- Lazy Eyes – Maddox Hoyt, Brockway
- Craft Kit – Shea McKinney, Penfield
- Jewelry Box – Autumn Kear, DuBois
- Train – Harrison Rice, DuBois
- Drink Dispenser – Cooper Rake, Punxsutawney
- Beach Beads – Sierra Hannifin, DuBois
- Nail Color Kit – Kylee Kulbatsky, Brockway
- Stuffed Birds – Danny Frantz, DuBois
- Laser Pegs – Steven Torrell and Blake Barrett, DuBois
- Wooden Family – Grayson Smith, DuBois
- Tie-Dye Kit – Giuliana Wicks, DuBois
- VR Glasses – Ryan Dahrouge, DuBois
- Popcorn Machine – Josie Helm, DuBois
The DCC Elementary School administrators, faculty and students would like to thank everyone who donated items this year.