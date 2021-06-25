DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s 60th commencement took place the weekend of May 28.
The weekend began with 36 graduates, their families and friends, administrators, and faculty gathered in the First Commonwealth Performance Arts Center for The Celebration of The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity Baccalaureate Mass, celebrated by Fr. David Whiteford.
Following the Baccalaureate Mass, Tiandra Snyder, director of guidance, emceed the Senior Awards Assembly.
The following awards and scholarships were presented:
- American Legion Scholarship – Loren K. Way
- CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarship – Holly A. Deemer, Madeline P. Klark, Shyanne M. Lundy, Mia G. Meholick, JP Piccirillo, Abigail N. Shepler, Derek J. Strouse, and Maria N. Werner
- Clyde & Ferraro Accounting Scholarship – Dante F. Armanini
- Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship – Madison L. Hannah and Derek J. Strouse
- Dr. Albert Varacallo Education Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- Dr. Carolyn Hines Memorial Scholarship – Madison L. Hannah
- Dahrouge Family Education Scholarship – Isabelle D. Forcey
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award – Holly A. Deemer
- Deans Academic Achievement Award – Abigail N. Shepler
- DuBois Catholic School Citizenship Scholarship – Christopher G. Uhl
- DuBois Area Jaycees Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- DuBois Area Little League Scholarship Award – Damon M. Foster
- Elks National Foundation Legacy Award – Harrison B. Starr and Elizabeth H. Williams
- Francis J. Mehall Engineering Scholarship – Alexander R. Jenkins and Harrison B. Starr
- George P. Gasbarre Engineering Scholarship – Harrison B. Starr
- Hilda Passarelli-Carmela & Samuel Carmela Charitable Trust Scholarship- Loren K. Way
- Iron Man Scholarship – Loren K. Way
- Kiwanis Trail Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- LaVerne Gilbert Memorial Scholarship – Loren K. Way
- Mary Ann Caracciolo Memorial Scholarship – Isabelle D. Forcey
- Meadows Standard Bred Owners Association – Elizabeth H. Williams
- Olympic Athletic Club Scholarship – Alexander R. Jenkins
- Outstanding Christian Mission Service Award – Loren K. Way
- Penn Highlands Auxiliary/Clara Hall Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship – Maria N. Werner
- S & T Bank Smart Start Scholarship – Alexander R. Jenkins
- Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship – Harrison B. Starr
- Sons of the American Revolution Scholarship – Michaela L. Armanini, JP Piccirillo, and Loren K. Way
- Stanley J. & Yolanda M. Sekula Memorial Scholarship – Holly A. Deemer
- Sykesville Civic Improvement Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- Symmco Scholarship – Derek J. Strouse
- Trustee Scholarship – Cade T. Peck
- VFW Voice of Democracy – Harrison B. Starr
- Walter Hart Scholarship – JoAnne T. Case
Also acknowledged individually during Sunday’s Commencement Ceremony were these additional scholarships awarded to the following members of the Class of 2021:
- Dante F. Armanini – The Saint Vincent College Faculty Scholarship and St. Vincent College Catholic High School Scholarship
- Michaela L. Armanini and JoAnne T. Case – Clarion University Golden Eagles Scholars Award
- Sean Duke, Erin M. Maloney, and Leonard O. Swisher, III – Pennsylvania State University Blue & White Scholarship
- Damon M. Foster – LaRoche University Scholarship
- Isaac P. Gray – The Endowed General Scholarship Fund for the Penn State Honors Scholars Program
- Madison L. Hannah – President’s Excellence Scholarship from Edinboro University
- Alexander R. Jenkins – Vulcan Merit Scholarship
- Madeline P. Klark – Slippery Rock University Merit Scholarship
- Mia G. Meholick –Merit-Based Westminster Scholarship
- Joseph P. Piccirillo – St. Francis University Assisi Scholarship
- Derek J. Strouse and Loren K. Way – Lock Haven University Merit Scholarship
- Christopher G. Uhl – Edinboro University President’s Excellence Scholarship Award
- Maria N. Werner – Duquesne Academic Scholarship
On Sunday, May 30 graduation began promptly at 1 p.m. in the First Commonwealth Performance Arts Center. Student Council President JP Piccirillo began the ceremony with a welcome to all those in attendance, followed by Senior Class President, Erin Maloney who gave the opening prayer.
In her speech to fellow classmates, salutatorian, Joanne Case suggested to her class that they do not accept the inevitability of feeling fearful at times; but embrace the feeling. “Move through it. And remember that you are all well-equipped to succeed in anything you put your mind to, no matter how scary it may be. Every single one of us is equipped with the unique skills and abilities to persevere through fear, no matter how good, bad, or ugly the outcome may be. Throughout high school, the DCC Class of 2021, through our actions and accomplishments, has proven that we possess an extremely diverse array of skills and talents that will undoubtedly help us survive and thrive throughout our post-high school years.”
Elizabeth H. Williams, valedictorian, reminded her classmates to not take life too seriously. “It is okay if life doesn’t go according to plan, as long as you are constantly improving yourself and doing your best to find the path that makes you happy.” Quoting Hamlet, Williams stated, “We know what we are, but not what we may be.” She reminded everyone that over 50 percent of college students end up changing their major at least once. “That means many of us will change course and could become something totally different than what we thought and that is okay.”
The presentation of the graduates and the conferring of diplomas was under the direction of Kathleen Kunkle, Academic Dean; Secondary Principal Karrie Miller, and Tiandra Snyder, Director of Guidance.
DCC President Gretchen Caruso served as emcee of Commencement and announced the following awardees who were presented honor plaques:
- Overall Academic Excellence- Elizabeth Williams, Valedictorian
- Overall Academic Achievement – Joanne Case, Salutatorian
Honor plaques of excellence were awarded by Gretchen Caruso and Carol Korthaus for the following:
- Art – Paris Farley and Emily Joseph
- Christian Service – Michaela Armanini
- Christian Mission Service – Loren Way
- English – Maria Werner
- Female Athlete – Mia Meholick
- Journalism – Holly Deemer
- Language – Isaac Gray
- Male Athlete – Damon Foster
- Mathematics – Alex Jenkins
- Music – Michaela Armanini
- Science – Cade Peck
- Social Studies – Harrison Starr
- Technology – Christopher Uhl
- Theology- Maddie Klark
The winner of the 2021 Mary Petruzzi Lionetti Memorial Scholarship Award and scholarship for Catholic Leadership was Michaela L. Armanini. The Bishop’s Award for Excellence was awarded to Madison L. Hannah. The President’s Excellence Award was awarded to Chelsea M. Busatto, Shyanne M. Lundy, and Erika L. Sweka. Grace E. Swatsworth was named to Carnegie Mellon University’s President’s Achievement List
After the presentation of awards, Miller spoke about the determination and work ethic of this year’s class, even when faced with monumental challenges. “They thought outside of the box and made things work, and most importantly, they did it together.” Miller thanked the parents and guardians of her students for “enrolling their child to DCC and trusting us with their education. The graduation class that stands before us today has shown so many positive qualities, qualities that were instilled at home through your efforts.”
Gretchen Caruso, DCC President offered the following advice to “learn from every mistake, experience, and encounter for they force you into being more authentically you.” Caruso reminded the graduates, “If you have a pulse, God has a purpose for you! Ask yourself---what is my purpose? Remember, you are a child of God. Uphold God in your thoughts and actions, extend the love and grace to others that he has given to you. Live every day for God and building a closer relationship with him. In closing, Caruso said to make good choices and always bring it for Jesus!
At the closing of the Commencement Ceremony, everyone joined together in singing the Alma Mater. The last verse, written to be sung only by seniors, was sung by the Class of 2021 in unison. Fr. David Whiteford gave the Benediction and the class departed to carry out a final tradition for graduates, the tossing of the mortarboards outside in front of the school sign.
The Class of 2021, comprised of 36 students, was awarded a total of $856,750in scholarships. Eighty-three percent of the students plan on attending college, six percent will be entering the military, and eleven percent will enter the workforce.
The entire graduation weekend was provided to additional family members and friends through the school’s NFHS system.