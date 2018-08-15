DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic faculty members, Lauren Rice and Renee Gressler, recently returned from a three-day seminar at the Corbett Center in Norristown, focusing on all things STEM. According to Debora Kruise, director of Marketing and Admissions, Rice and Gressler cannot wait to implement the concepts they have learned in their respective classrooms.
At STEM Camp EDU, Rice and Gressler attended sessions on a variety of topics: technology, coding and makerspace concepts as well as various programs, such as Scratchpad and Tinkercad. Both agree that learning how to best utilize the new learning tools in their classrooms has been challenging but exciting to explore. Other products the faculty members learned about pertained to Makey Makey, Bloxels, Sphero, ozobots and Little Bits. Headmaster Gretchen Caruso adds, “Increasing student focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) will certainly benefit the math and science courses already taught by Rice and Gressler.”
Through DuBois Central Catholic’s continuous enrollment program, any family wishing to enroll their children in Preschool – 12th grade may do so at any time in the school year. Director of Admissions & Marketing, Debora Kruise stated “A number of families think the only time you can enroll in school is in September. Although the best time to enroll is before the start of the school year, life does not always follow the school calendar. Families are relocated due to changes in employment or unforeseen situations arise in families, causing a change of schools. Whether a student enrolls over the summer, or in the middle of the year, all students must follow the same admissions process which includes a visit by the parents and student to the school, a Cardinal Day Visit by the student so the student may see what a typical day in the life of a ‘Cardinal’ entails, and benchmark/placement tests to help ensure a student’s success and school transcripts.
Those enrolling at DuBois Central Catholic enjoy state certified instructors and programs accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. A private institution, based on Catholic tradition, DCC accepts students of all faiths. Small class sizes allow faculty members to assist students in recognizing their individual gifts and talents, which creates a vibrant, school family environment. Mrs. Kate Kunkle, Director of Curriculum and member of the DCC faculty, explains that “At Central we work hard to help all student recognize and develop their individual gifts so that they can make their unique contributions to the world. We strive to make our classes and activities engaging and help students see the importance of giving their best efforts every day.”
Our Little Cardinal’s Preschool and elementary students have classroom dedicated instructors, access to the Library, Music Room, Gymnasium, technology and specials. Our middle and high school students also enjoy all the aforementioned, as well as a variety of sports and extracurricular activities. Students attending DuBois Central Catholic are challenged to develop all their God-given talents. Student Makenzie Park said it best, “The teachers at DCC are very willing to work with the students, even staying after school to tutor them. The teachers never leave you behind.”
Director of Communications & Alumni Affairs, Joyce Taylor adds “Having so many children of alumni now attending DCC attests to the fine educational tradition the school enjoys. And we are excited at the start of this school year to have so many new area families beginning their own Central tradition.”
To find out more about DuBois Central Catholic, go to www.duboiscatholic.com or call the school at 371-3060 or 371-6689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.