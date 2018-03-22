DuBOIS — According to Kelsi Wilcox Boyles of the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Technology Integrator job-alike meetings throughout the year provide a great networking space for educators from various school districts to come together to learn and share.
She adds, “Many of the individuals hold dual roles in their districts ranging from instructional coaches, STEM and computer teachers, librarians, and curriculum coordinators, to name a few. Each meeting centralizes around a specific theme generated by the group and meeting coordinator Boyles.
Some of the themes this year include Project-Based Learning, Design Thinking, Digital Citizenship and Hour of Code. Boyles explains, “The group members learn from presentations with outside partners as well as lead teachers from within the group.”
During the March 14 meeting, the attendees learned about DCC’s Classrooms of the Future initiative.
Boyles said, “This is a dynamic learning experience for students, which incorporates flexible seating to encourage collaboration and foster teamwork, strengthen inter-personal skills, such as communication and cooperation, and increase functionality of classroom space.”
After a brief tour of DCC’s four-winged educational complex, Thomas McClain and Jigar Patel from Tuscarora Intermediate Unit 11 provided a hands-on presentation all about Raspberry Pi, a tiny and affordable computer which can be used to learn programming through fun, practical projects. The afternoon concluded with a presentation by Nicole Hill, DuBois Area Middle School teacher and PAECT Vice President. She shared her recent learning from a professional learning session with Hummingbird Robotics. Hummingbird is designed to enable engineering and robotics activities that involve the making of robots, kinetic sculptures, and animatronics built out of a combination of kit parts and crafting materials.
At the end of the meeting, Kelsi shared regional opportunities for educators and students which include a Northwest PAECT sponsored dinner meeting on March 15 in Franklin, PA; the Mini Maker Faire NWPA planned for April 28, in Grove City, PA; and the Education Leadership Conference with keynote speaker, Alice Keeler, on June 14 at Clarion University.
For more information about the IU6 Technology Integrator meetings contact Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, at kboyles@riu6.org, 814-226-7103, Riverview Intermediate Unit.
