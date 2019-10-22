DuBOIS — “Paint the Plow is a community outreach program in which students are invited to paint a PennDOT snow plow blade with original artwork to represent their individual school,” according to the state Department of Transportation website.
“In addition to being visible when in full service during the winter-weather months, the blades will be used within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety, and foster greater appreciation of both PennDOT and the school’s art program,” the website said.
This is the second year that DuBois Central Catholic has been participating in the Paint the Plow contest and have designed an effective illustration for the plow, according to participants.
The plow depicts three disgruntled penguins that seem to have taken a tumble (initial design drawn by Juliana Stine), accompanied by the colorful text: “Don’t Rush through Ice and Slush.”
The plow was primarily painted by the seniors and studio art students.
Juniors and sophomores, as well as some middle schoolers, were pulled into the mix. It is hoped that this year’s design effectively gets across the message that the driver’s safety is especially important in the winter months, according to a school spokesperson.