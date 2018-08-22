DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s 2nd annual all-school picnic and fall sports kickoff with bonfire will take place on school grounds on Thursday, Aug. 30. School families and staff are invited to join in the fun along with local alumni, according to Debora Kruise of the Admissions Office.
The schedule of events begins with a welcome at 5:15 p.m. and the blessing before meals. Then from 5:30-7p.m. there will be eating and socializing. At 7 p.m., the introduction of DCC's new Athletic Director Mike Erickson will take place, followed by the introduction of the Fall sports coaches and their individual teams. Tailgating and the bonfire will be held on the road leading to the soccer fields.
Kruise said, “No RSVP is necessary.” However, families attending are asked to bring the following according to the first letter of one’s last name: A-G...Side dish; H-M...Salad; N-S...Appetizer; T-Z...Dessert.
Tureen- style buffet tables will be located by the pavilion. DCC will be providing the hotdogs, marshmallows, cookies ...and music by V City Bros. Those attending must provide their own non-alcoholic drinks and bring games and suitable youth activities, such as corn hole, for the students to enjoy. Kruise reminds everyone to bring sticks to roast the marshmallows. Call Kruise at 371-6689 with your questions or comments.
