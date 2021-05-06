DuBOIS — Fifth grade students at DuBois Central Catholic were reminded of the dance between good and bad news in a recent assignment from their STREAM teacher, Chris Felix and science instructor, Debbie Vandervort. Life seems to bring more bad times, than good at times and it is important to remember in those moments that the Bible is filled with good news.
Felix stated, “The students first challenge was to make a Good News Guy or Good News Girl out of seven pieces of newspapers, one foot of tape and a stapler to build their creation. Students had to consider what they would need to do to have their boy/girl stand and how to make feet.”
When Emelia Gow, fifth grade student was asked what she liked about the project she said, “I really liked it because you had to use your imagination. You had to make sure you didn’t use too much of your supplies or you would run out. I also liked that you could find pictures on the newspapers and use them as part of your project.”
“The second challenge,” according to Vandervort, ”was to select a Bible verse that would encourage people when they look at their newspaper sculpture. The verses used had to reference encouragement, love, joy, patience, kindness, or peace.”
Fifth grade student, Danielle Perri, thought it was a challenge to get the sculptures to stand up, but thought it was a fun project. “I liked that we used Bible verses!” The sculptures were then distributed to different locations throughout the school.
Felix and Vandervort stated their assignment go along with the DCC belief that a life lived with faith as a guide is one that best prepares students for an optimum learning experience.