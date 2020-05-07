DuBOIS — In order to commemorate the 50th Annual Earth Day celebration, Kelly Stringer, AP environmental science, AP biology, ecology, biology and eighth grade science instructor at DuBois Central Catholic assigned her ecology and eighth grade science students a few different assignments.
They could create a slideshow of photographs depicting certain items from an ecological scavenger hunt, they could paint rocks with earth friendly messages or encouraging phrases to put around their neighborhoods to make people smile, create earth day inspired chalk art or pick up trash around their neighborhood. Wearing his mask, following COVID-19 guidelines, Jack Adair, a 10th grade student, decided to pick up trash around his neighborhood.