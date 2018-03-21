DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic is the ‘place to be’ on Palm Sunday this Sunday.
The Junior Class of Central and their parents are hosting the annual Palm Sunday spaghetti dinner in the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for adults is $10 and children under 12 cost $5.
“It’s authentic Italian …both delicious and plentiful,” said secondary Principal Dawn Bressler. “Take-outs will be available and all proceeds will benefit this year’s Junior-Senior Prom.”
In addition, DCC’s Annual seventh-grade Science Fair projects will be on exhibit for families and visitors in the school’s gym, according to Donna Chollock and Renee Gressler.
“The outside judging of student projects will have been completed on Friday, March 23, in time for their public display on Palm Sunday,” Chollock said.
Lastly, the Spring Book Fair will be open to the public in the elementary library for students and families to browse and find the perfect book for a family member or friend. There will be something for everyone at DCC on Palm Sunday. Make it a family event if you like.
