DuBOIS — Students and faculty of DuBois Central Catholic have started their beards in support of the initiative “No Shave November,” which raises money for cancer awareness. Faculty member Arlan Zelenky is heading the group who will forego the DCC school dress code which does not permit beards or mustaches.
Monies raised at DCC will benefit two students at DuBois Area High School. Ryan Cryster, a junior, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive bone cancer attacking the long bones in the body. Senior Lakin Smith was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer found either above or below the diaphragm. Monies raised online will go to further cancer research.
At the end of the month, DCC student run-website www.cardinalchatter.com will share the new look of participating school family members.
Anyone who would like to donate to benefit Ryan and Lakin can contact Arlan Zelenky at azelenky@duboiscatholic.com.
To support the DuBois Central Team and have your donation go to cancer research, visit https://no-shave.org/team/DCC.