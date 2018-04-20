DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s Little Cardinals Pre-School will host an open house on Tuesday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Entitled “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”, the event will find the children and their families visiting the various areas of the school the pre-schoolers will experience during a school day, such as the library, art room, gym, and technology lab as well as the regular pre-school classrooms.
According to Principal Carol Bernat, the structured academic curriculum offered at DCC’s Little Cardinals Pre-School meets the State Learning Standards for Early Childhood Education. The program is also accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Information about how the Rotary Rebate Program can earn tuition dollars for students and the Home School Connection Program will be available along with the various classes and times offered.
The Kindergarten Prep Classroom will also be open for visitors.
Call DuBois Central Catholic’s Elementary Office at 371-2570, ext. 621, for further information about the pre-school program of study.
DuBois Central Catholic is faith-based, offering an education in one facility, small classes, and a loving, caring environment.
According to Bernat, decorations for the elementary open house were created by the elementary students in preparation for the school’s musical, The Wizard of Oz, and will provide a colorful welcome to all open house visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.