Catholic Schools Week 2019 is extra-special this year, according to DuBois Central Catholic Headmaster Gretchen Caruso.
A new school-wide video will be released and DCC will be participating for the first time in this year’s NCEA National Day of Giving campaign — all being featured during Catholic Schools Week.
In addition, the Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab, sponsored by the PA Department of Agriculture, will be parked at DCC all week long for student and teacher use.
DuBois Central Catholic: A School on a Mission is the theme for this year’s National Catholic Schools Week “Open House” on Sunday, Jan 27, from 1–3 p.m.
DCC’s new school video will be premiered during the presentation to families in the school’s auditorium, starting promptly at 1 p.m.
Key staff members will be addressing the families on school life and the many opportunities Central offers.
The school’s Student Ambassadors and Parent Ambassadors will be playing an important role, too, in this year’s event, according to Debora Kruise, director of Admissions and Marketing.
Also planned are school tours, a meet and greet with faculty, games for children, and refreshments.
Information on course offerings, financial aid, and the Rotary Rebate Program will be available, along with additional information on such school offerings as the Home School Connection Program that helps working parents with childcare after school.
Call the Admissions Office at 371-6689 or email dkruise@duboiscatholic.com for more details on the open house and the steps in DCC’s enrollment process.
In addition, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, a movie will be shown in the auditorium for visiting families as well as current students and their families.
Kruise adds, “Snacks will be provided.”
Gwen Auman, director of Advancement, has partnered DCC with the NCEA’s (National Catholic Education Association) “Day of Giving” campaign, starting at noon on Jan. 29 and ending at noon on Jan. 30.
Auman said, “Each gift will be put toward the area of greatest need in DCC’s school community, and gifts of any size are greatly appreciated.”
To make a donation to DCC during this nation-wide effort, use the following: https://duboiscatholicpa1.giving.factsmgt.com/public/appeal/fund/13178.
For more information, contact Auman at 814-372-3882 or gauman@duboiscatholic.com.
Some of the other CSW activities include Student Appreciation Days, various presentations by outside groups in the school auditorium, movie days, dress-down days, outdoor activities on school grounds, and the all-school mass in the gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 30, to name a few.
Caruso adds, “Local dignitaries are traditionally invited to the all-school mass and to a reception afterwards in the Central Perk, all to help in DCC’s celebration of National Catholic Schools Week 2019. Catholic Schools Week will be a busy one for students, faculty and staff as we celebrate the long-standing tradition of Catholic education in our area.”
