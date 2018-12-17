DuBOIS — According to Sarah Winslow, elementary technology teacher at DuBois Central Catholic, 46 fifth-graders were able to participate in this academic endeavor, made possible through the IU6 (Intermediate Unit) and its shared educational materials.
After being placed in small groups, students had to collaborate on how to use the blockly.parallax.com website to create codes to make their Scribbler robot perform two assigned tasks. Winslow says, “Experimenting with ‘soft skills’ such as collaborating while working as a team are important learning opportunities for all levels of students, and I was proud of their enthusiasm and perseverance.”
“The students had to use a USB to transfer their information to the robots and double-check their codes, before undertaking the next step,” Winslow said. “After successfully getting their robot to create a snowman, then students were challenged to program their robot to sing a Christmas song of their own choosing, which was quite fun.”
The overall objective of the lesson was for the students to incorporate music, math, computer science technology, engineering and art into this one class activity, thereby fulfilling Central’s goal of implementing STEAM concepts into as many learning experiences as possible.
