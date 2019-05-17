The 32nd Annual Festival of the Arts will take place on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of DuBois Central Catholic. This yearly event features both middle school and high school students, giving them yet another opportunity to showcase their many talents before the school year ends.
Planned are both choral and instrumental performances plus various student acts. Tryouts were under the direction of festival organizer, Jodi Stewart, who adds, “A variety of talent exists from 6th through 12th grade at Central with the number of this year’s participants fairly evenly divided among the grade levels.”
Selected art work by DCC students, under the direction of Cheyenne Helman, will be on display in the secondary foyer. Student work from 6th through 12 grade has been selected, and will include drawing, painting, ceramics, and other artwork, according to Helman.
Spanish students, under the direction of Irene Gankosky, have made piñatas to be included in this year’s art exhibit.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Middle School Drama Club’s spring performance will conclude the festival. Under the direction of Mrs. Jodi Stewart, the students will present “The Enchanted Bookshop” by Todd Wallinger. This performance is being produced at DuBois Central Catholic through special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.
Stewart explains, “The play is a comedy that celebrates the joy of reading while allowing well-known characters in books to come to life to save their beloved bookstore from smugglers.”
The festival is open to the public and is free of charge. Festival-goers are asked to use the secondary portico of the school when entering the event.