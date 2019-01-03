Headmaster Gretchen Caruso of DuBois Central Catholic High School announces that Emily Williams has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by Caruso to this scholastically talented DCC senior at a school assembly in the gym.
Williams is one of approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the competition for awards, these commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
According to a spokesperson for the NMSC, the young men and women named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success.
“These students represent a valuable national resource, and recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation,” the NMSC said.
“Emily is an outstanding person and an exceptional student. We are really happy that Emily has earned this honor, which will open up so many future opportunities for her to continue her studies,” Academic Dean of Curriculum Kate Kunkle said.
“I am so proud and excited for Emily’s achievement. She is an amazingly talented young woman who shines here at DCC, and I look forward to seeing her reach her dreams and goals,” said Caruso.
