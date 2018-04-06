DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic 7th grade held its Annual Science Fair recently in the school’s gymnasium.
Each student prepared a 15 minute oral presentation of a scientific investigation. The students were then judged on how well they applied the Five Steps of the Scientific Method, according to Middle School Science teacher, Renee Gressler.
Best of Show medallions for projects receiving the highest number of points were presented to the following: First Prize Gold Medallion was awarded to Angelo Piccirillo for his project, “Which Dough Makes a Better Tasting Cookie: Fresh or Frozen?” Second Place Silver Medallions were awarded to Alyssa Johnson and Juliet Elias for their project, ”How Does Student Age Affect Memory?” and Jackie Reilly for her project, “What is the Effect of Vinegar on Various Pain Relievers?”
Projects receiving First Awards were done Piccirillo, Johnson, Elias, and Reilly along with Bella Hartzell and Sophia Mangiantini. Second Awards were given to projects by Anna Vandervort, Ben Gritzer, Cartar Kosko, Faith Jacob, Emma Peck, Matthew Pyne, Dylan Hanna, Brenden Paisley, Sarah DeCarlo, Sophia Rooney, Katelyn Smith, Rose Whipple, Neel Gupta, Luke Swisher, Bella Blakley, Ally Dinger, Mia Edwards, and Megan Pittsley. The project receiving a Third Award was presented by Aiden Good.
Judges for this year’s Science fair were the following: Bernie Pitrone, pharmacist; Megan Burley Hoover, consultant pharmacist; Tom Tarcson, retired, PA Dept. of Environmental Protection; Wendy States, pharmacist; Brad Pifer, Director of Facilities & Maintenance, DCC; Chris Felix, Resource Enrichment Instructor, DCC; Nicole Donnick, Clarion University, science teacher; Judy Tarcson, HR, retired with nursing background; and Kelly Stringer, DCC, Floor Manager for the event
DuBois Central Catholic High School students assisting were the following: Mackenzie Manning, Rebecca Dohner, Zach Edwards, Elizabeth Gankosky, Anthony Kness, Lillian Lee, Justin Miknis, Egan Peck, Gabriella Sabatose, Jonathan Schoeneman, Ashley Wruble, Peter Downer, Zane Felix, and Makenzie Park
Coordinator of the Science Fair was Donna Chollock, Science Department Chairperson.
