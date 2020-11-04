DuBOIS — Students are not the only members of the DuBois Central Catholic school family who experience retreats.
On Oct. 21, DCC faculty and administrators took part in the ‘Word on Fire Teacher Retreat, With the Pivotal Players,’ conducted by the Very Rev. Fr. Ross Miceli.
Per the Word on Fire website, www.wordonfire.org Bishop Robert Barron is an author, speaker, theologian, and founder of Word on Fire, a global media ministry. Word on Fire reaches millions of people by utilizing the tools of new media to draw people into or back to the Catholic Faith.
The DCC faculty broke into groups to deep dive into the lives of a number of influential people within the Catholic Church, from St. Francis of Assisi, a man who revived the church to St. Catherine of Siena, who ministered and prayed, to the works of Michelangelo who sculpted the statue of David in Florence, Italy, to the Pieta at St. Peter’s Basilica to the Sistine Chapel. When the groups reunited, each group spoke on what they had learned about their chosen ‘pivotal player.’
Faculty member, Dalton ‘Max’ Hrinya’s group learned about St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Aquinas’ most profound idea was that “God is one and the source of all finite beings.” As a mathematician, Hrinya stated, “The easiest way for me to explain this to my colleagues was to use a well-known fact in the scientific community: 0.99999999…=1 (0.9 repeating is equal to 1). There is an actual proof of this using something called a Geometric Series. I explained to my colleagues that God helps create all these different parts, similar to how 0.99999999 … is split up into the infinite amount of 9s’ that comprise it. Just like 0.99999999…=1, God and all of it’s sources of finite beings come together to one.”
Gretchen Caruso, president of DCC reminded everyone that “Max is using a mathematical equation and relating it to God. This is a perfect example as to how we are able to have discussions about God regardless of the subject or class.”