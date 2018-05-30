DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s 57th Commencement Exercises will take place the weekend of June 2 and 3. A Baccalaureate Mass for the 26 graduates, their families and friends, will take place Saturday evening, June 2, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Graduation ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 3 in the gym.
“An intelligent, comical group of kids best describes the Class of 2018,” said Principal Dawn Bressler. “Though small in number, when together as a group they do great and powerful things. From their questioning of the teachers to know the ‘WHY’ about almost everything, the members of this class shined in academics with two neck and neck since middle school. I am confident this unique, bright class will shine in their future communities as well.”
“The theme of this year’s yearbook is Infinite Possibilities which sums up the attitude of this group of young men and women. They are uniquely talented and ready for all the challenges that await them,” said Senior Class Advisor Carol Korthaus.
Graduation Weekend 2018 begins with a mass Saturday evening with Reverend Father Edward Walk, Assistant Administrator, presiding along with Fr. David Whiteford, DCC Faculty, as concelebrant. A reception for the graduates, their families, and friends will follow the liturgy, hosted by members of the current Freshmen Class.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School is Meghan Graeca, daughter of Dr. Steve and Jenn Graeca of DuBois. Salutatorian of the Class of 2018 at DCC is Jessica Tomasko, daughter of Joseph and Stephanie Tomasko of Allport.
Members of the administration will present the diplomas and announce the graduates along with their future plans. According to tradition, graduates who have distinguished themselves in various academic areas will be awarded gold honor plaques of excellence. Other established scholarships awarded each year to Central’s graduating seniors will also be announced.
The president of the Class of 2018 is Rebecca Liddle; other senior school leaders are Meghan Graeca, President of Student Council, and her Vice-President Jessica Tomasko.
The current analysis of the Class of 2018 finds 90 percent attending college, 7 percent entering the military and 3 percent entering the work force.
