DuBOIS — The Student Council of DuBois Central Catholic High School will be hosting Homecoming on Thursday.
The Cardinals will be playing the Stingers of Marion Center.
Homecoming events have been organized by Student Council officers Haley Pettenati, President, and Max Forcey, Vice-President.
Council members Kenny Starr, Emily Williams, Lindsey Reiter, Johnathan Ritsick, Maddie Gill, Maria Werner, Beth Williams, Emily Joseph, and Paris Farley will assist. Academic Dean of Curriculum, Kathleen Kunkle, serves as advisor of Student Council.
At halftime of the boys’ varsity game, the Homecoming Court will be recognized and the queen crowned.
The court consists of six senior high girls elected through individual class voting.
The members of the 2018-2019 court, along with their escorts, include the following high school students:
- 9th Grade: Abigail Suplizio, daughter of Dominick and Billie Jo Suplizio; her escort is Peyton Maurer, son of Patrick and Susie Maurer.
- 10th Grade: Madeline Klark, daughter of Andy and Jenn Klark; her escort is Dante Armanini, son of Mike and Valerie Armanini.
- 11th Grade: Hannah Holdren, daughter of Todd and Karen Holdren; her escort is Parker Meholick, son of Jamie and Marcy Meholick.
- Three candidates have been nominated for Mr. C.C.H.S.: Max Forcey, Justin Miknis, and Zack Vandervort.
Three senior girls will vie for queen:
- Abbey Pettenati, daughter of Alan and Vicky Pettenati; her escort is Zack Vandervort, son of Bill and Debbie Vandervort.
- Haley Pettenati, daughter of Alan and Vicky Pettenati; her escort is Max Forcey, son of Brant and Melissa Forcey.
- Ashley Wruble, daughter of Brian and Amy Wruble; her escort is Justin Miknis, son of Dan and Kim Miknis.
