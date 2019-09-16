An open house event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the DuBois Central Catholic School's auditorium, according to school officials.
The open house is for families who are considering a DCC education or desiring to learn more about the benefits of a Catholic education.
Current DCC parents, Rotary Tuition Rebate Coordinator Paula Sliwinski and 2013 alumni Alex E. Allender, who recently returned from Germany, will be on-hand.
For more information, please contact 814-371-6689 or visit http://www.duboiscatholic.com.