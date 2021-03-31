DuBOIS — The Passion Play has been a staple of the DuBois Central Catholic School experience since 1989.
The play depicts the trial, suffering and death of Christ. This adaptation is predominately performed in silence, creating an ambiance conducive to personal reflection on what is being depicted.
DCC faculty members Michael Micknis and Jodi Stewart bring a combined experience of 18 years as directors of The Passion Play.
“The sixth grade is the traditional grade that performs every year, but this year the seventh grade will be performing,” said Micknis. “They were ready to perform last year when the shutdown, due to the pandemic, ended their chances to perform. With us being asked to perform this year with one-month notice, the kids were up to the challenge and picked right up where they left off last year.”
The major roles include: Jesus –Evan Dixon, Falls Creek; Mary –Addison Smith, DuBois; Simon –Trent LaBenne of DuBois; Veronica –Julia Sebring, DuBois; Pontius Pilot –Dominic Sliwinski, Reynoldsville; John –Christian Adair, DuBois; Mary Magdalene –Katherine Adair, DuBois; Martha –Sophia Ricotta, DuBois; Guards –Hudson Sweet, Michael Zuchelli, Devin Suplizio, Anthony Holdren, all of DuBois; Narrators –Tatelyn Jones, Matson Gritzer, Tessa Shaffer, Elizabeth Osterman, all of DuBois.
“The play is normally performed in the DCC First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center, however, due to COVID protocols, this year we will perform from the school chapel on Wednesday, March 31 at 9:25 a.m.,” said Stewart. “The performance will be broadcast on the NFHS Network, in lieu of Mass, and will be shown throughout the school. For the first time, the public will be able to watch the play, at no cost, by going to the nfhsnetwork.com, enter ‘DuBois Central Catholic’ beside the word ‘BROWSE’, scroll down and click on ‘Chapel. From everyone at DCC, we wish you a very Happy Easter.”