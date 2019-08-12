The 2019-2020 DuBois Central Catholic school year kicked-off with some ‘pre-season’ fun with an ice cream social for new families, a pool party for the whole school held at the beautiful DuBois City Pool, in addition to a movie night.
DuBois Central Catholic students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 26. New students attending middle school will have orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Orientation for all new students entering grades 9-12 will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 in the auditorium. All returning students who may have questions pertaining to their schedules are welcome to come in from 6:30-8 p.m. either evening or go to the school website to make scheduling changes.
Karrie Miller, middle school/high school principal, has asked that all new students and those students moving up from the elementary bring in their laptops as they will be needed for orientation. Parents and/or guardians are expected to attend all orientations.
Elementary school at DuBois Central Catholic will be hosting several orientations for students and parents.
Kindergarten orientation will be held on Wednesday, Aug 21 from 8-9 a.m. Students will be able to go for a bus ride, see their classrooms and meet their teachers. Orientation, for all fourth-grade students and new fifth grade students will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m. Curriculum, the DCC Homework Policy and other topics will be discussed. New family orientation for elementary will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1-3 p.m.
According to Carol Bernat, elementary principal, the annual ‘Kindergarten Camp’ will be held on Friday, Aug. 23rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is a great opportunity for the children to meet one another. While ‘camping’ the children will try out some of the activities they will enjoy throughout the year such as reading, writing, coloring, creative play and much more! The children are to bring a packed lunch which they will enjoy in the cafeteria.
Gretchen Caruso, DCC headmaster, said, “Teacher In-Service Days will begin on Monday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. with an All School Retreat with Fr. Ross Miceli.
On Aug. 20, faculty will travel to Elk County Catholic for a Diocesan led in-service. On Aug. 21, there will be guest speakers for the elementary and for middle/high school faculty. On Aug. 22, school safety, emergency procedures and mental health awareness will be discussed. Elementary and middle school faculty will participate in BLEST.
In other news, DuBois Central Catholic’s first All School Mass for 2019-2020 will be held in the gymnasium on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m. The third Annual All School Sports kickoff and bonfire will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. Everyone will meet at the soccer field pavilion. DuBois Central Catholic’s 2019 Golf Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 at Beechwoods Golf Course. Registration should be turned in by Friday, Aug. 30. For more information on the golf outing contact Gwen Auman, director of advancement, at 372-3882 or gauman@duboiscatholic.com.