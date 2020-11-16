DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools is proud to congratulate the following students who achieved Honor Roll (all A’s and B’s) or Distinguished Honor Roll (all A’s) for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
First Grade
Honor Roll: Alanah Haag, Jase Heffner, Lilley Heffner, Elizabeth Loomis, Kael McBridge, Paislee Ross.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Alex Hughes, Samantha Long, Carter Morrison, Ivey Shenkle, Addilyn Smith.
Second Grade
Honor Roll: Liam Brownlee, Karleigh Eastman, Alexander Elliott, Riley Harmon, Calla Mayers, Levi Smith, Jack Snyder.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Lucia Brownlee, Max Brownlee, Zoey Dyer, Jeramiah Frazier, Cayden Mauk, Hudson Montgomery, Elsa Szymanski, Lucia Szymanski, Aubree Tyger.
Third Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Tristram Clark, Sophia Richards.
Fourth Grade
Honor Roll: Levi Cassel, Mason Kaizer.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Sarahlynn Bachorz, Glenn Gamble, Kyle Long, Anna Shenkle.
Fifth Grade
Honor Roll: Leno Clary, Izabellah Eastman, Zoah Thomas.
Distinguished Honor Roll: J.T. Hughes, Toryn Muth.
Sixth Grade
Honor Roll: Ian Kaizer.
Seventh Grade
Honor Roll: Caden DeLarme.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Shenkle
Eighth Grade
Honor Roll: Isaac Smith, Dessie Preston.
Ninth Grade
Honor Roll: Isabella Hallstrom.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Lily Shenkle.
Tenth Grade
Honor Roll: Devin Powell.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Grace Deitch
Eleventh Grade
Honor Roll: Melinda Cox, Emily Deitch, Matthew Metzger, Grace Preston, Fiona Riss.
Distinguished Honor Roll: Koisha Frazier, Rorrie Maynard
Twelfth Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ashtyn Hale, Adam Mowery.