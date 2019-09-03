The Downtown DuBois Group will be holding their Promotions/Events Committee meeting this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Parkside Community Center.
The group is planning upcoming holiday events and discussing ideas for marketing of the downtown as a whole.
Anyone interested in promoting or marketing downtown is encouraged to attend.
There are a number of encouraging things happening downtown with seven new businesses opening in the last several months, new event ideas, popular Farmer's Market and more new businesses slated to open soon. Questions, please call 371-3064.