The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group is has announced that telemarketing has begun for a magic show to be held on April 13 at the DuBois Area Middle School auditorium.
This is a long-standing annual show that folks young and old enjoy. A spokesman for the group said the public should be aware that the phone number that pops up will be from out of area and they will say they are calling on behalf of DuBois Revitalization.
This fundraising show helps support the projects, programs and events of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.
For more information, call DDRG Manager Dan Bowman at 814-371-3064.
