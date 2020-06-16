BUFFALO, New York — Canisius College congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List and Merit List. Among those named to the Dean’s List and Merit List:
Antonio Deemer of DuBois. Deemer is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in Animal Behavior Ecology Conser.
Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.