DuBOIS — Gabriella G.M. Delzangle, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University, Clarion. Her field of study will be psychology with a Masters in Clinical Health Counseling.
Delzangle is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois, and she served as an altar server, taught catechism classes and assisted with Vacation Bible School.
At Central, Delzangle was a member of the National Honor Society, DCC Student Ambassadors, Pro-Life Club and Rotary Interact Club. Delzangle visited residents of Christ the King Manor as part of Campus Ministry, hosted elementary and middle school retreats, did face painting at Coopers Farm for NHS, painted windows at the DuBois Mall and area businesses. She also worked as a counselor at Camp Friendship and volunteered at the Sykesville Fair.
Delzangle graduated from Central having earned three college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. Delzangle received the Clarion Golden Eagle Scholars Award and the Kiwanis Scholarship. She also received the DCC Department Key for Christian Service.
Delzangle is the daughter of Dennis and Rena Adamson, DuBois.