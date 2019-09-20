David DeMarco will lead the worship services on Sunday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Worship services are at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
DeMarco has inspired thousands of people to respond to God’s great love. His diverse gifts from a celebrated worship leader, songwriter, and recording artist to an evangelist, teacher, and speaker are evident as his passionate, creative, and humorous approach easily connects with people of all ages and backgrounds.
As one of the many pioneers in the modern worship movement at the grassroots level, DeMarco has written, recorded, and published more than 100 songs released in 11 albums. His songs have been sung in churches and featured on television, radio, and online, and he has ministered alongside many popular Christian singers.
DeMarco said, “The heart of God is continually bent toward pouring out His unconditional love, endless provision, and unlimited power upon all people. I want to help ignite a resurgence in the church and throughout the world. To see an increase of renewal, revival, and restoration. To facilitate an atmosphere of heart expectation and faith expression that receives the power of God bringing refreshment to the dry, restoration to the broken, and release to the captive.”
The church is located at 16 Denton Ave. in the DuBois/Sandy area. The public is invited to attend.