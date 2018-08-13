Anthony C. DePello, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the DuBois Campus of Penn State. His field of study will be biology/physical therapy.
At Central, DePello was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry. Some of his other high school activities included the Math Competition Team for two years, Mock Trial team as a junior, as well as the senior class play and this year’s school musical.
DePello graduated from Central having earned three college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program. He is also the recipient of the DuBois Kiwanis Scholarship.
At commencement, DePello received the honor plaque for excellence in English. He is the son of Tony and Char DePello of Treasure Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.