DuBOIS – “Skin Care for Diabetes with Lisa Pfingstler, MD” will be the topic at the next meeting of the Diabetes Support Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at the Central Resource Center, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, in Room 107.
Free to attend, the support group is sponsored by the Diabetes and Nutrition Wellness Center of PH DuBois.
This group is for those diagnosed with diabetes and/or their family members. It provides education and socialization with others experiencing the same situations. Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month except January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.