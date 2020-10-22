ST. MARYS — In 2019, Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers program completed the Parents as Teachers Quality Endorsement and Improvement Process and recently earned the highest designation: Blue Ribbon Affiliate status. Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms the program is among the highest quality members of the home visitation and parent education field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity and quality.
Cortney Pahel, program director said, “I’m beyond ecstatic to have received this Blue Ribbon! Our team worked incredibly hard for this ribbon. I’m so blessed to be a part of such a wonderful, dedicated team. Through our compassion, hope and striving for excellence, we were able to achieve this award together. We will wear it proudly! Thank you to my awesome team (Amy Murphy, Elizabeth Mroz-Kufen, Allison Fox, Amanda Annis) for working so hard to earn this Blue Ribbon, I’m so proud of you all!”
To learn more about the DCI PAT program, visit https://www.dickinsoncenter.org/pat.